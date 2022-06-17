Investigation begins following death of passenger at Gatwick Airport
Benjamin Cooper
An investigation is under way following the death of a passenger at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday. EasyJet confirmed the death in a statement, adding members of its cabin crew gave medical assistance to the unnamed passenger while waiting for help from paramedics. The airline said: “A number of our cabin crew provided medical assistance to a passenger at Gatwick Airport whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive, however the passenger sadly later passed away."