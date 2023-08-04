Ireland team return to roaring welcome from fans in Dublin
Ireland’s national football team were welcomed home by cheering fans after their first qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Thousands of fans transformed Dublin's main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street, into a sea of green and tricolour flags, Ireland jerseys and homemade signs. As the team travelled to the stage set up in the middle of the street, a live feed from inside their bus appeared on the big screen, drawing roars from the awaiting supporters.