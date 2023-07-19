Ireland will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, vows Leo Varadkar

Ireland’s premier has vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes after holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky on a visit to Kyiv. Taosiseach Leo Varadkar visited the sites of several atrocities committed in the early weeks of the Russian invasion, before meeting the Ukrainian leader in the capital. At a press conference after an hour-long meeting with Mr Zelensky, Mr Varadkar insisted Ukraine would win the war.