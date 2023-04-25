Irish couple travel the world by dog-sitting in strangers' homes

A couple who has travelled the world without paying for any accommodation by house-sitting and dog-sitting have managed to save up for a house deposit as a result and have said “it is the best thing they have ever done.” Molly Keane, 25, a photographer and content creator, and her boyfriend of three years, Garth DeWilcho, 30, an advisor for a tech company, from Donegal, North West Ireland, have stayed in 17 houses in New York, Amsterdam and all over Ireland, since June 2022. They use the Trusted House Sitters app to volunteer to look after strangers’ homes and pets for free and have been doing so full-time since their first stay. The pair do not have a permanent home – both can work remotely, so they house-hop around Ireland and abroad every few weeks – and, on their travels, they do not have to pay for any accommodation or utilities, which they said is “such a privilege” considering the cost-of-living crisis. Molly and her boyfriend, Garth, met during the pandemic, and as soon as the pair could legally travel, they explored Ireland, Portugal, and Germany and even lived in Barcelona for a few months. After arriving home from travelling, in May 2022, Molly was scrolling on TikTok and saw a fellow content creator talking about their house-sitting experience through the app Trusted House Sitters. She decided to give it a go. The couple house-sat for the first time in Dublin and looked after the owners’ golden retriever. She said: “Lexi, the dog, was gorgeous, and we’ve been back a few times since and are going back there to sit again soon. “We had so much fun and couldn’t have asked for a better first experience with the app – the homeowners were so chilled out too.” Since then, Molly and Garth have been house-sitting full-time.