Irish Goodbye film directors spill all on their new short film

Ross White and Tom Berkeley spoke to Belfast Telegraph at the Stand Arts Centre about their latest short film. The Golden West is a Celtic Western and follows two sisters in 1849, fleeing Famine Ireland to seek their fortunes at the international Goldrush. The film was written in January 2022, before their Oscar winning Irish Goodbye. Tom said: "We shot it in sort of November time, literally the month before everything started to kind of go a bit crazy for us. It was really nice to have it in the can, as it were, before everything kicked off." Ross said: "We are really excited, we've got some really lovely festivals lined up in North America and Europe." Both feel like 'now is the time' to try and move toward feature film making.