‘It’s a f***ing disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho confronts referee in car park after Europa League final defeat

Jose Mourinho confronted English referee Anthony Taylor on Wednesday night, calling him a “f***ing disgrace” in extraordinary scenes after his Roma team lost the Europa League final to Sevilla. Mourinho was seen in a clip widely shared on social media lambasting the referee for his “bullss**t” decisions as Taylor tried to leave the Puskas Arena car park in Budapest. Roma lost 4-1 on penalties but Mourinho was especially unhappy about the number of cards Taylor issued in the game – 14, a record for a European final.