'It's like having America in the Aviva' – Flyovers and 'beer snakes' among scenes at Dublin stadium

U.S. Navy Ospreys perform a flyover at the Aviva Stadium, during Saturday's US college’s American football game in Dublin. Dame Street would be renamed Notre Dame Street for the weekend as the famous US college’s American football team and the Navy team battled in the Aviva Stadium, in what is billed to be a €150 million boon to the Irish economy. Social media users posted videos of the flyover to the tune of The Star-Spangled Banner.