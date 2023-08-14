Jackson Sports shop in Belfast to close its doors after 60 years of trading

The owner of one of Belfast’s most iconic sporting and outdoor apparel shops has announced that it will close its doors permanently after almost 60 years of trading. Dion Jackson, the owner and manager of Jackson Sports, which is located on High Street in the city centre, announced on social media last week that the company would cease operating both its physical shop and online website after the family business failed to find a successor to take it over. The shop, which specialises in walking footwear, camping equipment, and outdoor clothing, initially began as a home business in Portadown in 1969, where Dion’s father traded specialised outdoor equipment with keen shoppers who struggled to find items in Northern Ireland.