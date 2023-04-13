Joe Biden rings Peace Bell in Ireland, plants oak tree and answers questions from the press
Kirsten ElderVideo Team
President Joe Biden planted an Irish oak in the grounds of Aras an Uachtarain, accompanied by President Higgins and head gardener Donal Nugent. The ceremony also saw the US president ring the Peace Bell, which was unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The ringing of the symbolic bell is often an honour bestowed on visiting world leaders and dignitaries.