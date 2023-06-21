Joe Cassidy Chrysalis Award launched to support emerging Northern Ireland artist

The Joe Cassidy Chrysalis Award was created in loving memory of the talented late Joe Cassidy to mark his legacy. The Oh Yeah Music Centre and friends and family of Joe have been working on this award for the past six months. The award of £3,000 has been raised through proceeds from an event held on 28th August, when the legendary Chicago music venue Metro hosted “Hear in Heaven”. The event was a joyous coming together of 42 musical artists whose lives had been touched by Joe, performing in his honour. The winner of the award will be chosen at the Northern Ireland Music Awards later this year. Joe was a musician, songwriter, singer, producer, artist, manager and mentor.