John Lawlor gives his response to the Police Ombudman report in to his son's murder

Speaking at a press conference at KRW Law, John Lawlor said: “We are being let down, this should have been wrapped up years ago, I should be able to present this on to the boys and say right, that’s it done we have done as much as we could and its been solved.” The Lawlor family regret to conclude that these found failings impacted the opportunity to catch and convict Gerard’s murderers. Gerard Lawlor is the last Catholic to be shot dead by loyalists in the north. His murder was one of the first to be investigated by the then newly incepted PSNI, who had obtained their powers the previous November.