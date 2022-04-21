Johnny Depp ‘the closest I’ve ever been’ to breakdown after severing finger

Johnny Depp says he was close to having a nervous breakdown after his finger was sliced off by a vodka bottle during an argument with former wife Amber Heard. The actor recounted in graphic detail an alleged incident which took place in Australia in March 2015, as he gave evidence at the US defamation trial on Wednesday. Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her. The actor has testified that during their relationship Ms Heard had a “need for conflict”and was often abusive and violent towards him. The actress is also due to give evidence during the trial at Fairfax County District Court, which is set to last a total of seven weeks.