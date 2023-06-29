Jonny Bairstow praised by Josh Tongue for his rapid response to protesters

Jonny Bairstow was hailed “a hero” by England team-mate Josh Tongue after his quick intervention prevented Just Stop Oil protesters potentially wrecking the opening day of the second Ashes Test. Bairstow took matters into his own hands when two men from the activist group ran on to the field armed with orange paint dust in a clear attempt to halt the match after the first over of the morning. Wicketkeeper Bairstow, a keen rugby league player in his younger days, ran to meet one of the protesters and lifted them off their feet before carting them over the boundary edge. Having handed them over to the stewards, Bairstow headed to the pavilion to change his orange-stained whites, but his quick thinking may well have prevented a much lengthier delay had the paint made it as far as the wicket. The other protester, who attracted the attention of England captain Ben Stokes, was intercepted by security staff, while another was apprehended in the stands. All three were arrested. Ashes debutant Tongue, who claimed two wickets in Australia’s 339 for five, admitted he would not have been as brave as Bairstow.