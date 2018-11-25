Juncker urges Parliament to accept Brexit deal BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/juncker-urges-parliament-to-accept-brexit-deal-37563251.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37563253.ece/62c3b/AUTOCROP/h342/3213392-1543141462016031_10.jpg

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warns Britain cannot expect to get a better Brexit deal if Parliament rejects the agreement hammered out by Theresa May.