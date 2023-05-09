Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic in Camden

Commuters were “very angry” after a slow march by Just Stop Oil activists held up traffic in North London. Activists from the climate action group walked slowly in front of traffic in Camden, holding up banners reading “Just Stop Oil”, on Tuesday morning. Police observed the protesters on their walk from Delancey Street to Chalk Farm via Camden Town but did not intervene. Some members of the public showed their support for the march by clapping and cheering as they passed by. Others argued with the protesters, accusing them of holding up children on their way to school.