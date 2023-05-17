Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt Commons Committee hearing on coronation policing
The proceedings of the Commons Home Affairs Committee were briefly interrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters. The live feed of the proceedings was abruptly cut as someone in the room was heard to interrupt MPs as they questioned Metropolitan Police Temporary Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist about arrests made during the coronation. Once the video footage was restored, MP Tim Loughton said: “To be clear, they were Just Stop Oil protesters who tried to undermine the activities of this committee with our witnesses today.”