Kerry man believed to be in a coma following a brawl in New York

Following Sunday's All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry, a brutal assault in New York is believed to have left a man from north Kerry in a coma. Onlookers captured the disturbing incident on video, which shows a group of men, wearing Kerry and New York GAA jerseys, engaging in a violent altercation on the streets. The altercation, lasting several minutes, erupted shortly after the game's conclusion when a dispute that started in a nearby bar spilled out onto the street near McLean Avenue in Yonkers. New York police have launched an investigation into the incident.