King breaks ground for new laboratory to help achieve net zero aviation

The King broke ground for a new laboratory that aims to speed up the development of net zero aviation, in his first official engagement since his coronation. Charles, 74, toured Cambridge University’s Whittle Laboratory, which has recently secured funding to develop a new £58 million lab. As he walked to perform the ceremonial breaking of the ground, where a lump of mud was already visible on the grass, he joked: “Don't tell me it’s already been done?” He added: “It’s very unfair. I was rather looking forward to doing a bit of gardening.”