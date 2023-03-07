King Charles heckled by protesters during royal visit to Colchester

The King and Queen Consort arrived on a royal visit to Colchester to shouts from protesters holding a yellow banner that said “not my king”. One of the protesters, speaking through a megaphone, said as Charles and Camilla got out of a car: “Answer your critics Charles, come and talk to your critics.” The protester added: “Why are you wasting our money?” The royal couple were in Colchester to celebrate its recently awarded city status before having afternoon tea in the library with people from Age UK.