King Charles III coin portrait unveiled by the Royal Mint

The official coin effigy of King Charles III has been unveiled by the Royal Mint. People will start to see the King’s image in their change from around December, as 50p coins depicting Charles gradually enter circulation to meet demand. In the meantime, the Mint will release a memorial coin range on Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. The King’s portrait will first appear on a special £5 Crown and 50p commemorating the Queen.