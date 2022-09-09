King Charles III pays tribute to mother in address to nation

The King paid tribute to his late mother the Queen, saying in an address to the nation: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother.” The King said: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.” The audio of the King’s televised address was broadcast in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm as hundreds of people gathered for the service of prayer and reflection. Ahead of the address being played in the cathedral, Charles was referred to as “our new King”.