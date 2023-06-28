King hosts reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise
The King has celebrated the “best of British businesses” at a prestigious Buckingham Palace awards dinner. Charles met the owner of a children’s bicycle company, who said Prince Louis rides one of his bikes, as he hosted a reception for recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise in London on Tuesday. The awards recognise outstanding achievements by UK firms in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.