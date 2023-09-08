King reflects on loss of Elizabeth II in first anniversary of accession message

The King has recorded a poignant message and released a favourite photograph of his mother to mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and his accession to throne. Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle where the Queen died on September 8 last year, said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”. Friday is a year since the nation’s longest reigning monarch, who served as Queen for 70 years, died peacefully of old age at 96 just months after her Platinum Jubilee. The King, in his short tribute, thanked the nation for the love and support shown to him and Queen Camilla during his first year as monarch, and pledged their continued service.