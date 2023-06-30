King to receive new sword named after late Queen during Scotland visit

The King will receive a specially-made ceremonial sword next week when he travels to Edinburgh. On Thursday, craftsmen unveiled the new sword, named The Elizabeth after the late Queen. The King is to be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral on July 5, but will be given the new sword on the Monday before. The Elizabeth is to fill the gap left by the Sword of State, otherwise known as the Papal sword, which has not been used at public events in recent years due to its deteriorating condition. The sword was designed by Mark Dennis, an advocate from St Andrews. The sword’s design takes inspiration from both thistles and the Scottish landscape.