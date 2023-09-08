Late Queen told ex-PM Liz Truss they would ‘meet again soon’ at final audience

The late Queen told former prime minister Liz Truss they would be “meeting again soon” at her final official engagement before her death. Ms Truss opened up about her last encounter with Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral Castle just two days before the monarch died. Speaking to GB News to mark the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death and recounting the period that followed, Ms Truss recalled the King was “very, very resolute” when she spoke to him on the phone the day his mother died and his reign began. The late Queen had welcomed Ms Truss to her home in the Scottish Highlands on September 6 2022 to appoint her prime minister, with health issues meaning she was not able to travel to London to do so. The politician described the 96-year-old sovereign as appearing “frail”, but she said she was “mentally alert”, “absolutely on top of” the proceedings and reassured Ms Truss they would meet again soon.