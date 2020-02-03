Latest trailer for new James Bond movie, No Time To Die

The latest James Bond No Time To Die trailer debuted during the Super Bowl and promised to “change everything”. Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong is set to hit cinemas in April and fans were given a fresh glimpse when a new teaser premiered in the US on Sunday. The 30-second clip aired during the Super Bowl, one of the television events of the year where half-a-minute of advertisement time reportedly cost 5.6 million US dollars (£4.25 million). It featured Craig and Lashana Lynch’s 00 agent in the cockpit of a plane, with Bond asking “Have you ever flown one of these things before?” before it shoots off into the sky.