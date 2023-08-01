Launch of Belfast Mela – one of the largest arts festivals in Northern Ireland

Belfast Mela is a spectacular multicultural festival that attracts around 60,000 plus people. The 17th Belfast Mela Festival is sponsored by Sensata Technologies. It is one of the largest arts festivals in Northern Ireland celebrating music, art, dance, wellbeing, theatre, and food from around the world. The festival will take place over nine days and starts on Saturday 19 August and runs to Sunday 27 August. For more details visit www.belfastmela.co.uk