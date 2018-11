Leaning Tower of Pisa is straightening itself out BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/leaning-tower-of-pisa-is-straightening-itself-out-37556069.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37556072.ece/dbb47/AUTOCROP/h342/3212419-1542903859524638_10.jpg

The Leaning Tower of Pisa isn't leaning so much anymore. After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower has recovered four centimeters (1.57 inches) more and is in better structural health than predicted.