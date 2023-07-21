Legacy Bill set to get royal assent in early September, NI Secretary says

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he is confident the Government’s controversial Bill to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles will receive royal assent in early September. The Secretary of State said he understands the concerns of bereaved families who fear the legislation will stop them from ever receiving justice and conceded it is not a perfect solution to legacy issues. The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill would give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with a truth recovery body. It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests.