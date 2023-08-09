Leo Varadkar arrives in Belfast for meetings with NI political parties

Leo Varadkar is to meet the five main Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday during a visit to Belfast. Mr Varadkar will meet Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and the SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole. The Taoiseach is to reiterate to the parties the “pressing” need to get the Stormont institutions in place “without delay”. The Taoiseach is also scheduled to take part in a number of civic and business engagements with Linfield Football Club, the GAA Ulster Council, the Federation of Small Businesses, and Women in Business.