Let nature into your garden with these simple tips from Ulster Wildlife

Katy Bell, Senior Conservation Officer at Ulster Wildlife gives tips on how to bring nature into your garden. Ulster Wildlife in partnership with Hughes Insurance has launched ‘Let Nature In’ campaign. In 2022, 1469 households across the province took part. This year Ulster Wildlife are encouraging 5,000 households and make a real difference to bring nature back to your garden. Some tips: provide a hedgehog house for a safe space for hedgehogs to go. You can also build a small log pile of leaf pile. Provide a bird house, bird feeder or bird bath for your garden birds. You can also plant wildflowers to invite bees and butterflies to your garden. To sign up or find out more about the ‘Let Nature In’ campaign, visit www.ulsterwildlife.org/let-nature-in