Living it up: Tour the extravagant new £85m office in Belfast where you might just be happy to get back to your desk

Three years on from the lockdown-induced decree to work from home, many office workers are now lucky to have plush new surroundings in which to resume their desk-based toil. Belfast Telegraph has had a tour of the £85m Ewart building in Belfast city centre, where features like panoramic views, a ground floor restaurant and heated cubicle for drying off wet outdoor clothes show how the world of offices has been transformed. David Wright, director at commercial property agency CBRE NI, said that while three years ago a number one query was car parking spaces for staff, nowadays companies want to hear about bike parking spaces, showers and lockers for their health-conscious workers.