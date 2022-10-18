Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’

Liz Truss has apologised for her “mistakes” as she sat down for an interview at the end of a dramatic day in Westminster. The Prime Minister is battling to save her premiership after her economic agenda was left in tatters by the dismantling of her former chancellor’s landmark mini-budget. Speaking after she sat silent in the Commons for roughly 30 minutes as Jeremy Hunt – the new Chancellor – told MPs he was scaling back the energy support package and ditching most of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor, Ms Truss said she wanted to apologise for the mistakes that have been made.