Liz Truss heckled by Greenpeace during Party Conference speech

Protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first Tory conference speech as party leader. Greenpeace confirmed that its activists were responsible for the protest during the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference. In a tweet, Greenpeace said activists were there to “denounce the Prime Minister ‘shredding’ her party’s 2019 manifesto promises”. “The PM is U-turning on fracking, strong climate action, and world-leading environmental protections. “Who voted for this?”