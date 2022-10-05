Liz Truss vows to get Britain 'through the tempest'
Nick Warren
Liz Truss vows to get Britain 'through the tempest' at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. The Prime Minister has endured a bruising conference after just a month in the job, with a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet, and heckling during her speech illustrated the level of discontent. She sought to rally Conservative activists behind her vision of a Government wholly committed to boosting economic growth.