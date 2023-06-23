Local musician Owen Denvir visits Assumption Grammar School to perform ‘Best of Me’ live at their end of year concert
Owen's music is going from strength to strength, having accumulated more than 2,000,000 views and streams on social media platforms. When Owen released his single 'Best of Me' earlier this year, a music teacher in Assumption Grammar School got in touch with him to ask if he would allow them to arrange and record the song with their Junior Choir and Junior Quartet. Credit: Owen Denvir and Assumption Grammar School