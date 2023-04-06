Locals give new A6 Londonderry - Dungiven bypass a thumbs up

Work on the bypass started in 2018 and was meant to be complete last Autumn.

The new Derry and Dungiven bypass is part of the A6 road that links Derry to Belfast.

Seamus Dorin (91) has lived in Dungiven his whole life and was on the new road today. He said: "It's a real blessing for the town and the people, because there were times when it was nearly impossible to get across the street [main street Dungiven]