London Aquarium gets ready for penguin mating season

Sea Life London Aquarium gets ready for the start of mating season in Penguin Point for its colony of Gentoos. The colony has already been fully embracing its yearly mating season, with the birds displaying traditional courtship behaviours since the beginning of March which include bowing to each other and becoming more vocal as they reaffirm their bonds. The next step in the penguin’s mating ritual is the sweet exchange of pebbles. Typically, the male birds will identify pebbles with which to build their nests, and present them to their prospective partners to not only win their love, but as a sign of their breeding credentials. Each bird has personal preferences for size and type of pebble, with some of the Gentoos having already been caught stealing pebbles from nearby nests in the hope of winning over their suitors.