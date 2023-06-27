London property developer unveils Belfast's first 'hometel' in multi-million pound project

Lamington Group says it's bringing a new concept in accommodation to Northern Ireland with its hometel concept - a cross between your home and a hotel. Room2 Belfast is due to open in a new multi-storey building at the corner of Queen Street and College Street in September. The building was constructed by NI developer Oakland Holdings, and is being leased to Lamington Group. We've had a tour of a typical bedroom in the hometel, which is full of quirky and sustainable touches. All rooms have an ensuite bathroom and kitchen.