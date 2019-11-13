Lorraine Kelly: Modern politics is toxic and divisive BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/lorraine-kelly-modern-politics-is-toxic-and-divisive-38687779.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38687781.ece/d844d/AUTOCROP/h342/3486224-1573615225520120_10.jpg

Email

Lorraine Kelly said the current political climate - where female MPs are standing down because of intimidation - was concerning. The TV host was speaking at the ITV Palooza event in London. She is aghast at the message modern politics sends to “our daughters”. The presenter said the abuse directed at people in the public eye during divisive times is worrying. Kelly, who has covered current affairs for decades, believes the levels of rage in politics have created a toxic atmosphere.