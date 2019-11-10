Lorry driver jailed for causing chain crash in Newark BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/lorry-driver-jailed-for-causing-chain-crash-in-newark-38678233.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38678236.ece/168bb/AUTOCROP/h342/3484430-1573403307982943_10.jpg

Nottinghamshire Police release dashcam footage after lorry driver David Price, 65, was jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash on the A17 at Newark on June 8 2018. Price was sentenced to 18 months in prison when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on November 7 2019, after pleading guilty. He was also handed a 29-month driving ban. Price's lorry smashed into the back of a Renault Clio, causing a chain reaction as the Clio collided into the back of an Audi A1 which was launched forward into the back of a lorry. The driver of the Clio, a Leeds University student who was travelling from Norwich to Leeds, suffered serious life-changing injuries including a bleed on her brain, a broken back, broken neck, broken arm, broken ribs and a broken nose. She needed a number of operations for her injuries and had to withdraw from university due to her injuries. The driver of the Audi, who was travelling to Leeds to visit her daughter, also suffered significant injuries which resulted in her having time off work.