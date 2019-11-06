Lottery win couple splash first cash on cat BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/lottery-win-couple-splash-first-cash-on-cat-38667871.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article38667875.ece/c4391/AUTOCROP/h342/3476039-1573059864454782_10.jpg

A couple who have won £10,000 a month for the next 30 years have said the first thing they spent cash on was urgent medical treatment for their cat. Gavin and Sylvia Odolant-Smith won the National Lottery Set For Life game - worth £3.6 million - after buying a lucky dip ticket. The couple, of Battersea, south-west London, have used the windfall to start treatment on 13-year-old rescue cat Phangan, who has had her cheek removed after being diagnosed with face cancer.