Louis De Zoysa handed whole life sentence for murder of Met custody sergeant

A cannabis user who shot dead a custody sergeant while handcuffed in a police cell has been handed a whole life sentence. Gun fanatic Louis De Zoysa was convicted of murder last month after jurors were shown distressing CCTV footage of the 26-year-old using a legally-bought revolver to gun down Sgt Matt Ratana. Sgt Ratana died in hospital despite the efforts of medical staff after being struck by two bullets in a holding cell in Croydon, south London, in September 2020.