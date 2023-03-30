Love Island winner, Ekin-Su chats about time in the villa, Davide and her favourite Tayto crisps while visiting B-Perfect Cosmetics HQ in Belfast

Love Island star Ekin-Su has opened up about the struggles she faced after leaving the villa. “It was quite a dark time,” the reality star admitted. Ekin-Su won the eighth series of the ITV2 reality series Love Island alongside her current boyfriend, Davide Sanclimenti. The couple won £50,000 on the show and have launched themselves to social media stardom but the path to fame wasn’t an easy one and Ekin-Su admits she struggled after leaving the villa. “I lost friends coming out of Love Island, I lost loads of my real friends, that I’d known for ten years because some had sold stories, “Some were asking me how I was just because of the state I was, no one genuinely asked how I was, I didn’t have that friend there anymore, so it was quite a dark time,” Ekin-Su said. She is in a much better place mental now though and appreciates those she has around her, “Less friends is more, I have got a friend, one friend, I have got my family and I have got my boyfriend and that’s all I need,” she said. Speaking about her boyfriend, Ekin-Su said her and Davide have only gotten stronger since finishing Love Island, “Me and Davide are more in love now than when we were in the villa,” she said. Ekin-Su is on a three-day tour, kicking off in Belfast at BPerfect Cosmetics HQ n Belfast, to show off her new make-up collection.