Loved ones reflect on Troubles tragedies on 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

Loved ones reflect on harrowing ordeals on 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

Twenty-five years on from the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the anniversary of the peace deal brings up a mixture of emotions for loved ones who lost family members in The Troubles.

Serena Hamilton’s father, David Graham was part-time UDR, and he was killed in 1977. David Graham was 38 years old.

Bryan Finlay’s father, Ronnie was also in the UDR, and he was shot in 1991, Ronnie was 47 years old. Bryan talks on camera for the first time about his Dad.

Shane Laverty’s brother, Robert was killed in 1972, he was an RUC officer and was 18 years old.

David Hallawell’s father, John Hallawell was an RUC officer, and he was killed in 1983. John was 35 years old.