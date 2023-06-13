Man arrested after three people killed in Nottingham attacks

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident”. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday. A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said. Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.