Man arrested after three people killed in Nottingham attacks

Man arrested after three people killed in Nottingham attacks

Kevin Scott

Three people have been found dead in Nottingham in what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident”. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday. A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said. Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.