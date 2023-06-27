Man dies following fire at west Belfast flat

Man in his 60's dies following west Belfast flat fire

A man in his 60s has died following a fire in west Belfast on Monday night.

Police confirmed that they were notified of the blaze at a flat in the Gardenmore Gardens area of Twinbrook at around 10.15pm last night.

The PSNI attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

Police are conducting enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson added that they attended a call at Gardenmore Road to reports of a fire in a ground floor flat at 10.09pm.

"Firefighters initially performed CPR prior to arrival of emergency service colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

"Firefighters ensured the fire was extinguished and the scene made safe while continuing to support NIAS throughout the incident.

"At this stage the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 1.00am on Tuesday."