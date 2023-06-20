Man fined for flying drone above football stadium which causes game to halt

Lewis Franks was fined £3,500 for flying a drone above a football match, causing a temporary halt in the game at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium. The police footage captures Franks leaving the scene in his car. The incident occurred during the National League play-off semi-final between Chesterfield FC and Bromley, where the drone flew as low as 6.1 meters above the pitch. The game, attended by over 9,600 people and televised on BT Sport, was affected by this disruptive drone activity. Franks also faced charges of driving without insurance and evading the police in his partner's silver Nissan Juke on the same day. Credit: Derbyshire Police.