Man throws Just Stop Oil activist to the ground and destroys signs in central London
Aodhan Roberts
A Just Stop Oil activist was thrown to the ground by a passer-by during a protest in central London. In a video posted on social media, the man can be seen approaching a group of campaigners as they slowly march in front of traffic on Mansell Street, near the Tower of London, on Friday. The man then begins to snatch the group’s banners out of the protesters’ hands before pushing the woman onto the ground. Credit: Dominic Conquest