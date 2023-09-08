Married Irish couple killed in Rome holiday

Two Irish tourists who died after being struck by a car while on holiday in Rome on Thursday have been named locally as Paul and Mary O’Reilly from Kilmore, Co Wexford. The married couple, who are believed to be 59 and 60 years of age, were killed after being struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the Italian capital on Thursday afternoon. The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed their deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple.